Largest poultry farm opened in Chui region

Largest poultry farm Ak Kanat, which will produce 280,000 eggs per day, was opened in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction of the poultry farm began in February 2022. At the first stage, four poultry houses for 160,000 hens were erected, at the second stage — three more for 150,000 laying hens.

The second stage of Ak Kanat farm is part of an investment project implemented jointly with the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund with a total cost of $13.2 million. Aiyl Bank invested more than $750,000 under the equipment leasing program.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev noted the importance of the investment project for improving food security of Kyrgyzstan and reducing egg imports.