17:36
USD 86.80
EUR 91.22
RUB 0.82
English

Largest poultry farm opened in Chui region

Largest poultry farm Ak Kanat, which will produce 280,000 eggs per day, was opened in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction of the poultry farm began in February 2022. At the first stage, four poultry houses for 160,000 hens were erected, at the second stage — three more for 150,000 laying hens.

The second stage of Ak Kanat farm is part of an investment project implemented jointly with the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund with a total cost of $13.2 million. Aiyl Bank invested more than $750,000 under the equipment leasing program.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev noted the importance of the investment project for improving food security of Kyrgyzstan and reducing egg imports.
link: https://24.kg/english/314146/
views: 151
Print
Related
12,000 tons of poultry meat to be produced in Issyk-Kul district
Construction of large poultry farm begins in Chui region
Farmers can earn 50,000 soms on mobile poultry farm - Bakyt Torobaev
Restoration of Batken: Construction of poultry farm completed
Kyrgyzstan to test poultry meat for antibiotics
Increase in production of wool and chicken eggs registered in Kyrgyzstan
Standards for poultry meat and products of its processing approved in EAEU
Over 5,000 tons of wool produced in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2022
USAID hands over modern equipment to SotsAgro poultry farm
Period for entry into force of technical regulations on poultry extended
Popular
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector
Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey
13 December, Friday
17:28
Artists of Kyrgyz Puppet Theater to participate in festival in Iran Artists of Kyrgyz Puppet Theater to participate in fest...
17:20
More than 84,000 patients with diabetes registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:13
Kyrgyzstan exported 470,000 liters of strong alcohol since beginning of 2024
17:06
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
17:01
Kyrgyzstan exported 2.5 million liters of beer since beginning of 2024