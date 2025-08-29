New poultry farm opened in Bazar-Korgon district

On August 29, Altyn-Kush Agro held a grand opening of a modern poultry farm built on a 1-hectare site in Bazar-Korgon district. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The total estimated cost of the investment project was 185 million soms. The factory’s capacity is designed for 62,000 chickens.

The factory will be put into operation in three stages:

Stage 1 — 31,000 chickens raised in May 2025;

Stage 2 — 31,000 chickens will be raised in October 2025;

Stage 3 — meat breeds of chickens will be raised in 2026.

In addition, a feed mill for the production of enriched feed for egg and meat chickens will begin operating in May 2026.

The main products of the factory are chicken eggs. The enterprise will provide 25 permanent jobs with an average salary from 20,000 to 50,000 soms. Finished products will be sold in markets and stores in Jalal-Abad and Osh regions.

The project makes a significant contribution to the development of the local economy, creation of jobs and provision of the domestic market with high-quality domestic products.