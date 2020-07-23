CIS Interparliamentary Assembly to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan

Observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly will monitor the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the organization reports.

According to it, the IPA received a letter from the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan inviting international observers to participate in monitoring the preparation and holding of elections of deputies of the seventh convocation.

Composition of the monitoring group will be determined in the near future.

Observers are accredited by the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC).

The parliamentary elections will take place in Kyrgyzstan on October 4, 2020. In total, 44 political parties have notified the CEC of their intention to participate in the elections.