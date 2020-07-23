Services of medical and social expert commissions closed in Kyrgyzstan

Territorial (interdistrict, city) services of medical and social expert commissions are closed until August 1. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry recalled that if the date of the next re-examination of a person with disabilities falls on this period, then it is not necessary to pass it. Disability payments will continue without requiring documents.

Territorial services will begin to conduct initial and re-examination, extend disability after the end of quarantine.

Recall, amendments to the regulation on recognizing a citizen as a person with disabilities came into effect on July 1, which simplified the procedure for examining people with disabilities.