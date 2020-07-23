14:05
967 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 30,126 in total

At least 967 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 50 out of 238 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bishkek, 23 — in Osh city, 46 — in Chui region, 56 — in Osh region, 31 — in Batken region, 26 — in Issyk-Kul region, 4 — in Talas region, and 2 — in Naryn region.

At least 152 out of 729 clinically and epidemiologically confirmed cases of coronavirus (community-acquired pneumonia) were registered in Bishkek, 77 — in Osh city, 103 — in Osh region, in Chui region — 48, in Jalal-Abad region — 134, in Issyk-Kul region — 112, in Naryn region — 39, in Talas region — 32, and in Batken region — 32.

In total, 30,126 cases of COVID-19 have been registered for the entire period in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
