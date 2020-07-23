Workload of Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center decreases

A decrease in the workload of the ambulance service in Bishkek city (Center for Emergency Medicine) has been observed in recent days. Its head Iskender Shayakhmetov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, over the past day, the service has received 1,667 calls.

The maximum load was registered on June 29 — 5,058 calls.

The dynamics of decrease in the workload is being observed after opening of day patient hospitals in the capital — since July 4. After opening of night hospitals, a decrease in load at night is also observed.

«This positive dynamic contributes to the fact that the waiting time of patients for arrival of ambulance teams is reduced,» Iskender Shayakhmetov told.