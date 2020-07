Ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Roza Abdraimova died of community-acquired pneumonia on July 22 at the age of 63. Her relatives told.

Roza Abdraimova was a Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences, Professor, Academician of the Academy of Social and Humanitarian Sciences of the Russian Federation, a corresponding member of the International Personnel Academy in Ukraine (UNESCO), Honored Education Worker.

The list of her scientific works includes seven textbooks, more than 60 articles. She was a first-class public service adviser, wrote about the origins of the spiritual culture of the Kyrgyz people (Kiev, 1997), Kyrgyz ethnopedagogy and parenting, about the principles of democracy and foreign policy in the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic.