SDMK: Three clerics died during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of three clerics of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan. The muftiyat informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, many religious leaders suffered from mild form of illness.

«It was not possible to save the former mufti of the Kyrgyz Republic Chubak Azhy Zhalilov. He passed away at the age of 45. We also lost the rector of the Islamic University Lugmar azhi Guakhunov. He died of pneumonia at the age of 63. Imam-khatib of Bakai-Ata district of Talas region, Mairambek azhy Kazakbaev, also died. He was 70 years old,» the muftiyat said.

As of July 22, at least 29,359 cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been officially registered in Kyrgyzstan. About 15,760 people have recovered, 1,123 people have died.