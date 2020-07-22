16:45
Number of patients at day and night hospitals decreases in Bishkek

The number of patients at day and night hospitals is decreasing in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

«Over the past day, we received significantly less citizens than on the previous days. On July 21, day patient hospitals have provided medical assistance to 3,286 citizens, 590 people came to night hospitals,» the City Hall noted.

The City Hall added that as of July 21, at least 62,326 people have turned to day patient hospitals, 46,209 of them received intravenous infusions, 15,086 — doctor’s consultations, 322 were hospitalized. Night hospitals have received 4,318 people, 15 of them were hospitalized.

Day patient hospitals receive patients from 8.00 to 20.00, night hospitals — from 20.00 to 8.00.
