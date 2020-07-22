Free day patient hospital opened in Leninskoye village

A private day patient hospital was opened in Leninskoye village. It is located at the intersection of Alma-Atinskaya Street and the bypass road.

The mobile hospital was deployed with advice of specialists from the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The hospital was opened by a group of companies.

The hospital consists of 13 tents with 50 beds. There is also a reception, an office, waiting areas, showers, toilets for staff and visitors, a pharmacy, and video surveillance cameras on its territory. All of them are located in accordance with the requirements of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision. In case of an emergency power outage, an electric generator of 50 kW is provided.

For the convenience of patients, the mobile hospital has two cars, which can transport patients as needed.

The day hospital provides free drugs, syringes, systems, oxygen concentrators, masks, gloves, antiseptics. There is Wi-Fi on its territory.

It is planned that the hospital will cover the most vulnerable segments of the population: pensioners, the unemployed, large families, the poor and other categories who are unable to buy medicines and receive at least some medical assistance.

For all questions, contact the call center:

Telephones (WhatsApp):

• 0559104020;

• 0709104020.

E-mail: dobro@alpha-cargo.kg