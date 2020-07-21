17:54
Kubatbek Boronov: Construction of hospitals should begin this week

«Construction of hospitals in Bishkek and Osh should begin this week,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Emergency Response Center.

According to him, the land plots for construction of the medical institutions, as well as the projects themselves, are at the preparation stage. The responsible body is the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services. The Ministry of Health is responsible for equipping hospitals with the necessary medical equipment and staffing.

In addition, it was decided that buildings standing idle in the regions will be transformed into hospitals.

«The plenipotentiary representatives of the government in the regions, together with the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, must urgently ensure repair of such buildings. Within a month, they should be transformed into medical institutions with about 100 beds, 25-30 beds in them should be allocated for intensive care units,» the head of government stressed.

During the meeting, the issue of preparing additional beds in the regions was also discussed. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov noted the insufficient work of the heads of Issyk-Kul and Jalal-Abad regions on this issue.
