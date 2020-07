A public figure Zhypar Zheksheev has died at the age of 74. Azattyk reports with reference to his family members.

Earlier, Zhypar Zheksheev was hospitalized to the National Hospital with coronavirus infection, he was in serious condition. He passed away tonight.

Zhypar Zheksheev was born on May 24, 1947 in Taldysuu village, Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region.