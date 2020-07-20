19:03
USD 77.55
EUR 88.54
RUB 1.08
English

Authorities of Kyrgyzstan prepare project on construction of new hospitals

Preparation of a project for construction of 100-bed infectious diseases hospitals in Bishkek and Osh cities has begun in Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told about it to the President today.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the head of the Cabinet of Ministers discussed epidemiological situation in the country and measures to stabilize it. Kubatbek Boronov stressed that the Government continues to work hard to improve the situation.

A land plot has already been chosen for construction of a new hospital on the territory of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital.

The Government is taking measures to eliminate the shortage of drugs. A batch of heparin has been delivered from Uzbekistan, deliveries of various kinds of drugs from China are expected in the near future, negotiations are underway with pharmaceutical factories in India and Iran.

Taking into account the recommendations given by leading medical specialists of the country during a recent meeting with the head of state, additions have been included in the algorithms and treatment protocols. Substitutes of heparin and clexane were included in the list of drugs used.
link: https://24.kg/english/160101/
views: 74
Print
Related
Flow of people seeking help declines at day patient centers in Bishkek
Another night hospital opened in Bishkek
About 41,300 people turn to day patient centers in Bishkek
Working hours of night hospitals changed in Bishkek
Over 31,000 people turn to day patient centers in Bishkek
President promises rehabilitation at Issyk-Kul health resorts to sick doctors
Number of day patient centers in Bishkek increased
Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek
All hospitals in Kyrgyzstan must stockpile medicines for 3-6 months
Bishkek hospitals to take additional fire safety measures
Popular
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
20 July, Monday
18:32
Authorities of Kyrgyzstan prepare project on construction of new hospitals Authorities of Kyrgyzstan prepare project on constructi...
18:08
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
16:36
Coronavirus confirmed in 112 medical workers in Kyrgyzstan for two days
16:21
30 oxygen concentrators delivered to Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
16:08
High-rise building under construction on fire in Ak-Orgo