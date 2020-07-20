Authorities of Kyrgyzstan prepare project on construction of new hospitals

Preparation of a project for construction of 100-bed infectious diseases hospitals in Bishkek and Osh cities has begun in Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told about it to the President today.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the head of the Cabinet of Ministers discussed epidemiological situation in the country and measures to stabilize it. Kubatbek Boronov stressed that the Government continues to work hard to improve the situation.

A land plot has already been chosen for construction of a new hospital on the territory of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital.

The Government is taking measures to eliminate the shortage of drugs. A batch of heparin has been delivered from Uzbekistan, deliveries of various kinds of drugs from China are expected in the near future, negotiations are underway with pharmaceutical factories in India and Iran.

Taking into account the recommendations given by leading medical specialists of the country during a recent meeting with the head of state, additions have been included in the algorithms and treatment protocols. Substitutes of heparin and clexane were included in the list of drugs used.