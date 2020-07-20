Surgeon Ermek Nosinov passes away in Bishkek

A surgeon, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Associate Professor Ermek Nosinov died in the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Bishkek.

Cause of death has not been reported.

Ermek Nosinov was born in 1974 in Alamedin district of Chui region. In 1997, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute, then a clinical residency at the Department of General Surgery on the basis of the Department of Vascular Surgery of the Akhunbaev Clinic of the National Hospital.

He was one of the originators of introduction of vascular ultrasound scanning in the Kyrgyz Republic.

He has published over 150 scientific articles. He had two children.