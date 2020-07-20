Volunteers to tell President of Kyrgyzstan about fight against COVID-19

The President of Kyrgyzstan plans to meet with volunteers, who, in a difficult time for Kyrgyzstan, help the government and doctors in the fight against coronavirus infection and the outbreak of community-acquired pneumonia tomorrow, July 21, at Ala-Archa-1 state residence.

It is known that Nurilya Cholponbaeva, Urmat Nasykulov, Erkin Ryskulbekov and others will be among those invited to the meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov (not more than 15 people in total.)

The presidential press service explained to 24.kg news agency that the number of invited volunteers is limited due to the remaining difficult epidemiological situation.

As the volunteers told, there were no restrictions on topics and questions. They intend to tell Sooronbai Jeenbekov about the work done, the assistance provided and the shortcomings that exist in organizing certain activities to save people.