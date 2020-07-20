12:57
Flow of people seeking help declines at day patient centers in Bishkek

The flow of people seeking help has declined at the day patient centers and night hospitals in Bishkek. The City Hall of the capital reported.

The facilities continue working, but the number of visitors is decreasing every day.

If a week ago, the day patient centers received almost 5,000 people a day, then yesterday, for example, 3,489 people received intravenous infusions and doctor’s consultations, 16 people were hospitalized.

The day centers have received 57,725 people during their work; 38,333 of them have received intravenous infusions, 14,103 — doctor’s consultations, 279 people have been hospitalized.

On the night of July 20, three night hospitals have received 665 people, only one person was hospitalized. For just five nights, doctors have helped 3,074 citizens. No deaths were registered at the day patient centers and night hospitals over the past day.
