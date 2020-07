Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Nasyr Musaev, has died. Kyrgyzstan party reported.

Nasyr Musaev made a significant contribution to the development of the country’s tourism sector. He began his career as a private entrepreneur, was elected a deputy of the Chui Regional and Tokmak City Councils. He had been the Vice President of the Dungan Association of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2013.

In 2018-2019, he was a deputy of the Parliament. He prematurely resigned as a deputy for health reasons.

He had five children.