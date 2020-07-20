12:57
USD 77.55
EUR 88.54
RUB 1.08
English

781 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 781 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 273 people have recovered in Bishkek, 71 — in Chui region, 251 — in Osh region, 30 — in Talas region, 25 — in Naryn region, 29 — in Issyk-Kul region, 40 — in Jalal-Abad region, 15 — in Batken region, and 47 — in Osh city.

At least 13,109 people have recovered throughout the country in total.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/160027/
views: 144
Print
Related
One in five deaths from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan occurs due to late treatment
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.4 million people globally
At least 34 people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
611 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 27,143 in total
Omurbek Tekebayev has bilateral pneumonia, he is recovering
Coronavirus confirmed in 70 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
73 people die from coronavirus and pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
Kyrgyzstan to regularly review coronavirus treatment protocols
Kubatbek Boronov urges EAEU countries to combine efforts in fight against COVID
Popular
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
20 July, Monday
12:45
Online acceptance of applications to universities starts in Kyrgyzstan Online acceptance of applications to universities start...
12:26
Flow of people seeking help declines at day patient centers in Bishkek
12:10
Former deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nasyr Musaev dies
11:52
One in five deaths from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan occurs due to late treatment
11:41
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.4 million people globally