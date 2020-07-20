781 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 781 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 273 people have recovered in Bishkek, 71 — in Chui region, 251 — in Osh region, 30 — in Talas region, 25 — in Naryn region, 29 — in Issyk-Kul region, 40 — in Jalal-Abad region, 15 — in Batken region, and 47 — in Osh city.

At least 13,109 people have recovered throughout the country in total.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.