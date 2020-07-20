611 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 27,143 in total

At least 611 cases of COVID-19 and pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 300 cases were registered in Bishkek, 77 — in Osh city, 92 — in Chui region, 55 — in Osh region, 5 — in Naryn region, 12 — in Issyk-Kul region, 36 — in Jalal-Abad region, and 34 — in Batken region.

In total, 27,143 cases have been registered for the entire period.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.