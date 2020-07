Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Tanaev passes away

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Tanaev has passed away. Close friends of the family informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Nikolai Tanaev was ill. He was 74 years old. After Askar Akayev was overthrown, his close associate also left Kyrgyzstan. Nikolai Tanaev lived in Russia, worked for Gazprom. Last years of his life he lived in St. Petersburg.