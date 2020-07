Microsurgeon Bakyt Omurzakov died of community-acquired pneumonia. His relatives told.

Бакыт байке кош болуңуз :'( таланттуу микрохирург байкебизден айрылдык Вчера вечером не стало нашего Любимого Бакыт... Опубликовано Арсланом Омурзаковым Пятница, 17 июля 2020 г.

Bakyt Omurzakov worked at the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive Microsurgery and Hand Surgery at the National Hospital, as a plastic microsurgeon at the National Center for Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery, and headed the Department of Surgery of Congenital Defects at the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare.

In recent years, he had worked at his own clinic as a plastic surgeon.