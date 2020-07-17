17:54
Mudflows destroy walls of houses in Ala-Buka district

Mudflows have destroyed the walls of houses and flooded buildings in Ala- Buka district of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Emergencies Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, 200 meters of the internal road have been also flooded. «In addition, a mass of mud and stone filled Sarym-Salyk drainage canal, a bridge collapsed in Chet-Zhangak village. No victims were reported. Employees of the Emergencies Ministry redirected the mudflow channel, cleared three residential buildings and resettled residents of two houses, walls of which collapsed, to relatives. Elimination of consequences continues,» the ministry noted.
