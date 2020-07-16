15:59
Kubatbek Boronov and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin talk over phone

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the conversation, they discussed measures taken to combat the spread of coronavirus infection, cooperation to prevent the spread of the virus.

The parties also exchanged views on topical issues of cooperation between the two states, including interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union.
