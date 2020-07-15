18:38
13 new ambulances handed over to healthcare organizations of Kyrgyzstan

Healthcare organizations of Kyrgyzstan have received 13 new ambulances. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The ambulances have been acquired by the ministry within the framework of the World Bank’s project «Enhancing Resilience to Natural Disaster Risks in Kyrgyzstan.» $ 764,000 have been spent on their purchase.

«Ambulances will be distributed among all regions. They were fully equipped with the necessary medical equipment for emergency care and transportation of patients. Three cars have a medical ventilator,» the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic noted.

The press center added that the ministry plans to purchase additional ambulances.
