The Government of Kyrgyzstan will soon send a charter flight to Iran to purchase the necessary medicines. The Prime Minister of the republic, Kubatbek Boronov, told at a press conference.

According to him, medicines that are used in treatment of patients infected with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia will also be purchased in Russia, China, Pakistan and India.

According to him, heparin, clexane and other medicines will be delivered from Russia in the near future.