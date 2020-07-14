10:36
USD 77.70
EUR 87.91
RUB 1.10
English

Erines Otorbaev relieved of post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Germany

Erines Otorbaev has been relieved of the post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Germany. Presidential press service reported.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a relevant decree. Erines Otorbaev had been working at the post for five years.

Erlan Abdyldaev became the new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Germany. The former foreign minister is 53 years old, he is a graduate of MGIMO, speaks Chinese and English.

The head of state also signed a decree appointing Nurlan Abdrakhmanov a Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic to Istanbul.
link: https://24.kg/english/159338/
views: 110
Print
Related
Nikolay Udovichenko about status of Russian language, assistance to Kyrgyzstan
New Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan appointed
Germany to allocate Kyrgyzstan €500,000 for 2020-2021 elections
Germany announces reduction in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Germany to allocate €500,000 to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus
Consulate and Visa Department of Embassy of Germany closed for visitors
Former Foreign Minister nominated for post of Ambassador to Germany
Delivery of heroin to Germany: Members of transnational group arrested
Lawsuit against Ambassador of Turkey: Askar Aitmatov changes claims
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Greece and Montenegro appointed
Popular
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total 511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
14 July, Tuesday
10:29
Speaker of Parliament hands over medical equipment to Talas region Speaker of Parliament hands over medical equipment to T...
10:25
First Secretary of Consular Services Department of Kyrgyzstan passes away
10:19
UNDP invites Kyrgyzstanis to participate in competition on Waste Management
10:05
Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place in Central Asia in development of e-government
09:51
At least 23,819 people turn to day patient centers in Bishkek
13 July, Monday
18:14
Public Service Center in Asia Mall closed in Bishkek
18:07
Government of Kyrgyzstan not impose restrictions on delivery of private parcels