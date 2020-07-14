Erines Otorbaev relieved of post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Germany

Erines Otorbaev has been relieved of the post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Germany. Presidential press service reported.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a relevant decree. Erines Otorbaev had been working at the post for five years.

Erlan Abdyldaev became the new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Germany. The former foreign minister is 53 years old, he is a graduate of MGIMO, speaks Chinese and English.

The head of state also signed a decree appointing Nurlan Abdrakhmanov a Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic to Istanbul.