Elections 2020: Respublika party suspends election campaign

Another member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Mirlan Zheenchoroev, demands to postpone the elections scheduled for October 4. He stated this to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it is immoral in the current situation to prepare for a campaign, to campaign, and spend 800 million soms on the elections, when they need to be used for the fight against coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia.

«I do not understand the CEC, when there were 40-50 patients, they asked to postpone the elections in five cities and 25 rural areas. And today they are silent when a pandemic swept over the country and emergency measures are needed,» Mirlan Zheenchoroev added.

Respublika party has suspended preparations for the elections. We will not hold the congress.

Mirlan Zheenchoroev

Earlier, a deputy Natalya Nikitenko voiced the idea of ​​postponing the election. Atyr Abdrakhmatova, a member of the CEC, turned to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on this matter.
