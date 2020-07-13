Health Ministry to use madrassas, mosques as hospitals, if necessary

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is ready to use mosques and madrassas as day patient centers, if necessary. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.
«We would not like the schools, madrassas, mosques, sports halls to become hospitals. But the situation is such that, if necessary, we will use the facilities provided. In order to prevent hospitals from becoming a breeding ground for infection, all the requirements of sanitation and epidemiology will be observed,» Ainura Akmatova said.