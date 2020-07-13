Health Ministry to use madrassas, mosques as hospitals, if necessary

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is ready to use mosques and madrassas as day patient centers, if necessary. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

Related news SDMK decides to provide its buildings for hospitals and observation units

According to her, the muftiyat appealed to the Ministry of Health with a proposal to use mosques and madrassas as day patient centers or hospitals. There is already an example when a madrasah is used as a hospital in Yntymak housing estate.

«We would not like the schools, madrassas, mosques, sports halls to become hospitals. But the situation is such that, if necessary, we will use the facilities provided. In order to prevent hospitals from becoming a breeding ground for infection, all the requirements of sanitation and epidemiology will be observed,» Ainura Akmatova said.