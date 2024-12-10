Fine of up to 65,000 soms to be introduced for election campaigning in mosques

Fine of up to 65,000 soms may be imposed for election campaigning in mosques of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicial, legal issues and regulations.

Deputies discussed the draft law «On freedom of religion and religious associations».

The draft law envisages a fine of 20,000 soms for individuals and 65,000 soms for legal entities for election campaigning, meetings and other events of political nature in places of religious significance, as well as for the display and other use of information containing direct and indirect borrowings or references to religious topics.

Article 5 «State and Religious Associations» states that meetings, rallies, election campaigning and other activities of a political nature are not allowed in places of worship.