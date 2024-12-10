14:25
USD 86.80
EUR 91.71
RUB 0.87
English

Fine of up to 65,000 soms to be introduced for election campaigning in mosques

Fine of up to 65,000 soms may be imposed for election campaigning in mosques of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicial, legal issues and regulations.

Deputies discussed the draft law «On freedom of religion and religious associations».

The draft law envisages a fine of 20,000 soms for individuals and 65,000 soms for legal entities for election campaigning, meetings and other events of political nature in places of religious significance, as well as for the display and other use of information containing direct and indirect borrowings or references to religious topics.

Article 5 «State and Religious Associations» states that meetings, rallies, election campaigning and other activities of a political nature are not allowed in places of worship.
link: https://24.kg/english/313699/
views: 70
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov signs “Law on Silence”
MPs increase fines for cafes and restaurants for food poisoning
Seven Kyrgyzstanis fined by National Bank for illegal currency exchange
Emergencies Ministry explains increase in fines for fire safety violations
Police have right to fine for noise - Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts law
One of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan fined 441,000 soms
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase fines for illegal alcohol production
Presidential administration proposes fine of 100,000 soms for slander
Fine of 100,000 soms proposed for insults and slander in the media
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan fines citizens and exchange offices in Osh region
Popular
National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
10 December, Tuesday
14:08
Fine of up to 65,000 soms to be introduced for election campaigning in mosques Fine of up to 65,000 soms to be introduced for election...
13:56
Without marble, diamonds: Officials develop new instruction on burial procedure
12:57
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Issyk-Kul region
12:51
Kyrgyzstan plans to place Eurobonds on Chinese financial platforms
12:38
Raiym Matraimov released after being fined 100,000 soms