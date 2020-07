A residential house burned down in Osh city last night. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Message about the fire was received at 22.00, and it was completely extinguished at 23.25.

«At least 135 square meters — the roof of the house and three rooms on Tilek Baatyr Street — burned down. Two fire teams worked at the site. Cause of the fire is being found out. Fortunately, there are no victims,» the ministry said.