At least 122 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from UAE

At least 122 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, including children, have returned to Bishkek from the United Arab Emirates. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Plane of Fly Dubai airline arrived today. This flight also transported compatriots from the UK and Bahrain. They made a transit transfer at Dubai Airport.

«Recall, the next Dubai — Bishkek flights are scheduled for July 17, 24 and 31. Compatriots from countries that have resumed regular communication with the UAE can return to Kyrgyzstan. It is important to take into account that citizens, before buying tickets, need to check directly with the airline, which operates a transit flight to Dubai, possibility of connection and admission to the flight,» the ministry noted.