Turkey to hand over ventilators and oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan

An agreement has been reached between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey on handing over medical ventilators, personal protective equipment and equipment. The Embassy of Turkey reported.

The Kyrgyz Republic will receive 20 ventilators, 50,000 type N95 masks and 100,000 medical masks, 35,000 protective medical overalls, 2,000 protective visors. In addition, Turkey will hand over 20,000 kits for PCR testing for coronavirus T-qPCR SARS-CoV-2 (2019-nCov), 20,000 kits for isolation of virus nucleic acids, 10,000 boxes of hydroxychloroquine tablets and 50 oxygen concentrators.

«This grant is provided by Turkey as a gesture of friendship and goodwill for the Kyrgyz side. The donated medical equipment will be owned by the Kyrgyz side after delivery and will be used to support medical care. The aid will be delivered directly to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan,» the Embassy stressed.
