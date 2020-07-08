14:22
Entrepreneurs demand to close Orto-Sai market

Entrepreneurs and taxpayers of the clothing department of Orto-Sai market in Bishkek demand to close the market. An appeal addressed to the mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, says.

Entrepreneurs of Kulun-Ata market note that after the quarantine ended and Orto-Sai market was opened on May 25, sales fell to a critical level. The money earned in June is not even enough to pay rent and taxes. But many have loans, someone rents housing, there are single mothers who simply have nothing to feed their children.

Due to the restriction imposed on July 1 for public transport, the number of visitors of Orto-Sai market decreased by 90 percent, and there are no buyers or sales at all on weekends.

«Visitors, as it may seem from the outside, walk around the market, but they don’t buy anything, they only endanger themselves and us — market workers. Therefore, due to the sharp increase in the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan and the fact that Orto-Sai market employees work every day among potentially infected COVID-19 visitors, endangering their lives and the lives of their loved ones, we demand to quarantine the market,» the statement says.

At the same time, entrepreneurs ask to suspend all payments: container rental, land tax, licenses.

«If our requirement is not met, we ourselves will close the market. We will not pay any fees for container rental, land tax or license. If our government does not want to take care of us, our citizens, we will take care of ourselves and other people,» the business representatives said.
