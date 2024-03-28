Makish and Bugu trade markets in Karakol handed over to state

Owner of Bugu and Makish trade markets was detained in Karakol, the press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

It was found out that the citizen had been collecting money from entrepreneurs working at these markets for a long time and hid the real profit from the fiscal authorities.

Numerous violations in the financial activities of the markets were revealed. As a result, Makish and Bugu trade markets located on the territory of 1.14 hectares and worth more than 233 million soms were voluntarily transferred to the balance of the City Hall to repay the damage caused to the state.