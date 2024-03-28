13:08
USD 89.51
EUR 96.93
RUB 0.97
English

Makish and Bugu trade markets in Karakol handed over to state

Owner of Bugu and Makish trade markets was detained in Karakol, the press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

It was found out that the citizen had been collecting money from entrepreneurs working at these markets for a long time and hid the real profit from the fiscal authorities.

Numerous violations in the financial activities of the markets were revealed. As a result, Makish and Bugu trade markets located on the territory of 1.14 hectares and worth more than 233 million soms were voluntarily transferred to the balance of the City Hall to repay the damage caused to the state.
link: https://24.kg/english/290092/
views: 127
Print
Related
Orto-Sai market vendors demand rent reduction
Sadyr Japarov: We will introduce cash registers in July or find another way out
Sadyr Japarov extends use of licenses for trade until July
Market sellers not to be checked for six months in Kyrgyzstan
Rallies continue: Dordoi Motors vendors hold protest
346 markets work in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet approves requirements for operation of markets and mini-markets
331 markets and shopping centers operate in Kyrgyzstan
Sanitary Inspectorate: Expired products sold in markets of Bishkek
Disinfection of Bishkek markets continues
Popular
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
28 March, Thursday
12:12
Houses in single-family residential districts of Bishkek to have no hot water Houses in single-family residential districts of Bishke...
12:05
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Death toll at Crocus City Hall rises to 143
11:57
Makish and Bugu trade markets in Karakol handed over to state
11:29
National Bank buys dollars on currency market for the first time since June 2022
11:02
Russia plans to build biosafety laboratory in Kyrgyzstan