U.S. dollar has sharply appreciated in Kyrgyzstan. For just a day, its selling rate exceeded 78 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 77.8-78.1 soms, and sold for 78.2-78.6 soms. It grew in price by 50 tyiyns for 24 hours.

The nominal rate set by the National Bank is 77,6875 soms (0.61 percent growth).

The Russian ruble remains stable. Today it is bought for 1,075-1,089 soms, and sold for 1,098-1,105 soms. Its official rate is 1,0764 soms (a drop of 0.55 percent).