18:33
USD 77.22
EUR 87.19
RUB 1.08
English

Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus

The epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan has worsened with increase in the number of people with community-acquired pneumonia, which is a consequence of coronavirus infection. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, told at a press conference.

He noted that the domestic healthcare system faced with an unprecedented burden due to a sharp deterioration in the epidemiological situation in Bishkek and Chui region. The head of the Cabinet admitted that they did not prepare on time.

«We had plans. We were getting ready. It is not even about money. Funds were allocated from the budget at the request of departments. But we did not have time to purchase the necessary equipment. The healthcare system problems that have accumulated for 30 years cannot be resolved for 2-3 months. If oxygen concentrators had been bought a week earlier, the situation would probably not have become complicated. The excitement has subsided for the past two days,» the head of the Cabinet said.
link: https://24.kg/english/158646/
views: 129
Print
Related
Ten employees of CEC of Kyrgyzstan contract coronavirus
Contract doctors to be provided with food, PPE and higher salary in Kyrgyzstan
Boronov: There is no acute shortage of medical ventilators in Kyrgyzstan
7,000 places for observation prepared at educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.5 million people globally
29 people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 78 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan, two died
Field hospital deployed at former Gansi airbase in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Head of Sanitary and Epidemiological Center dies from coronavirus
Almost 6 million soms allocated in Karakol for fight against coronavirus
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
7 July, Tuesday
17:48
Ten employees of CEC of Kyrgyzstan contract coronavirus Ten employees of CEC of Kyrgyzstan contract coronavirus
17:30
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
16:57
Man suspected of beating his daughter to death in Bishkek
16:34
Contract doctors to be provided with food, PPE and higher salary in Kyrgyzstan
16:18
Boronov: There is no acute shortage of medical ventilators in Kyrgyzstan