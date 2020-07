A landslide blocked the road in Kyzyl-Bel area in Sulyukta. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

An earth mass of 1,000 cubic meters descended yesterday at 17.40 in Kyzyl-Bel area. No victims were reported.

Witnesses captured the collapse on the video.

One truck and two dump trucks are involved in clearing work.

«As a result, one side of the road is open. Cleaning activities were suspended yesterday at 20.20. They continue today,» the Ministry of Emergencies said.