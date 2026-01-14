15:39
Landslide in Osh region: Rescuers rush to assess threat

Emergency Ministry personnel have been dispatched to Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan to check reports of a potential landslide.

According to the ministry’s press service, the alert was received today concerning the village of Sharkyrama in Kara-Kuldzha district.

The response team includes the deputy head of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Osh region, the head of Kara-Kuldzha district ministry’s office, three staff members from the Department of Monitoring and Forecasting of Emergency Situations, one officer, and a representative of the local rural administration.

Specialists are currently assessing the scale of the landslide, its level of danger, and other circumstances. Additional information will be provided following the survey.
