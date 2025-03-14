Landslide threatens Kyzyl-Oi village in Alai district, residents evacuated

A landslide threatens Kyzyl-Oi village in Alai district of Osh region, residents have been evacuated. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The natural disaster poses a danger to 14–15 residential homes. Five families previously living in the danger zone have already received interest-free loans of 200,000 soms and new land plots.

Currently, the district emergency commission is conducting an on-site investigation. A monitoring service is tracking the landslide’s dynamics and taking additional measures to ensure safety.

According to preliminary data, 41 people from eight homes have been temporarily evacuated to safe locations — to relatives. Local authorities and the ministry representatives are working to stabilize the situation.

Residents are reminded of the need to observe safety measures.