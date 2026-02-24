20:14
USD 87.45
EUR 103.05
RUB 1.14
English

Batken residents warned about mudflows and landslides: 62 houses at risk

With the approach of spring, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has intensified preventive measures in areas prone to natural hazards.

According to the ministry’s press service, rescuers in Batken district, together with local authorities, conducted inspections in the upper zone of Altyn-Beshik aiyl okmotu, where the risk of landslides, rockfalls, and mudflows remains high.

Preventive activities took place in the villages of Sogment, Zhanyryk, Sary-Talaa, and Kaiyndy. Residents were informed about the need for temporary relocation to safer areas, issued individual warnings, and notifications were sent to the village administration.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 62 households in these settlements are located in zones of heightened natural hazard.
link: https://24.kg/english/363403/
views: 144
Print
Related
Landslide in Osh region: Rescuers rush to assess threat
Landslides and mudflows cause $14.5 million in damage in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Mudflows, landslides: Over 3,800 families in Kyrgyzstan live in hazardous zones
Landslide occurs on Ak-Terek - Papan - Kozhokelen road
Landslide threatens Kyzyl-Oi village in Alai district, residents evacuated
Landslides in India: No Kyrgyzstanis among killed and injured
Landslide registered on Balykchy – Kazarman – Jalal-Abad road
Ten families temporarily relocated in Jalal-Abad due to landslide activation
Landslide registered in Jalal-Abad region, one house under threat
Atlas of landslides presented in Bishkek
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
24 February, Tuesday
20:09
Erlist Akunbekov appointed Acting Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov appointed Acting Deputy Chairman of C...
19:34
Kanybek Dosmambetov relieved of duties as Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan
19:14
Deputy Cabinet Chairman and Agriculture Minister Bakyt Torobaev resigns
19:08
Kyrgyzstan's gold and foreign exchange reserves exceed $10 billion
19:01
Foreign radical preacher expelled from Kyrgyzstan