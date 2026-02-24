Batken residents warned about mudflows and landslides: 62 houses at risk

With the approach of spring, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has intensified preventive measures in areas prone to natural hazards.

According to the ministry’s press service, rescuers in Batken district, together with local authorities, conducted inspections in the upper zone of Altyn-Beshik aiyl okmotu, where the risk of landslides, rockfalls, and mudflows remains high.

Preventive activities took place in the villages of Sogment, Zhanyryk, Sary-Talaa, and Kaiyndy. Residents were informed about the need for temporary relocation to safer areas, issued individual warnings, and notifications were sent to the village administration.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 62 households in these settlements are located in zones of heightened natural hazard.