Municipal enterprises in Bishkek start production of medical poles

Tazalyk, Bishkekasfaltserviсe and Bishkeksvet municipal enterprises began production of medical poles. They posted on social media.

By opening of day patient facilities, Bishkekasfaltservice has made 100 medical poles and 50 frames for screens per night. Employees of Bishkeksvet enterprise carried out similar work (100 frames, 30 poles) and connected the facilities to electricity.

Tazalyk ME has made 400 medical poles and more than 100 medical screens.

Recall, day patient facilities started working in Bishkek on July 4.