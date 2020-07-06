16:39
USD 77.11
EUR 86.61
RUB 1.09
English

Municipal enterprises in Bishkek start production of medical poles

Tazalyk, Bishkekasfaltserviсe and Bishkeksvet municipal enterprises began production of medical poles. They posted on social media.

By opening of day patient facilities, Bishkekasfaltservice has made 100 medical poles and 50 frames for screens per night. Employees of Bishkeksvet enterprise carried out similar work (100 frames, 30 poles) and connected the facilities to electricity.

Tazalyk ME has made 400 medical poles and more than 100 medical screens.

Recall, day patient facilities started working in Bishkek on July 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/158471/
views: 108
Print
Related
Ex-director of Tazalyk placed in pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek
Former director of Tazalyk municipal enterprise detained in Bishkek
Osh - Tazalyk receives 12 new garbage trucks
Tazalyk starts washing streets in Bishkek
Tazalyk to wash Bishkek roads hourly during heat wave
Cleaning and improvement of capital continue despite heat
Over 200,000 soms to be spent on restoration of national flags of Kyrgyzstan
Six employees of Tazalyk ME die under the wheels for 3 years
Tazalyk ME employee struck, killed in Bishkek
Bishkek remedying consequences of heavy snowfall
Popular
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
Tent camp set up in Osh city Tent camp set up in Osh city
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
6 July, Monday
16:34
963 people transported from Sol-Iletsk to Kyrgyzstan by buses 963 people transported from Sol-Iletsk to Kyrgyzstan by...
16:29
President of Kyrgyzstan proposes to officially ban mass events, including feasts
16:14
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
16:07
Financial police summon ex-Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan for questioning
16:01
Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily