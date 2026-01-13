23:58
Construction of modern base for Tazalyk municipal enterprise begins in Bishkek

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev laid a time capsule at the foundation of a new production base for the municipal enterprise Tazalyk. Construction of the facility has already begun and is expected to be completed by the summer, the City Hall’s press service reported.

According to the mayor, for decades the staff of Tazalyk have ensured cleanliness and sanitary order in the capital, working daily regardless of weather conditions, weekends, or holidays. Thanks to their dedicated and conscientious work, the city remains clean and well maintained.

As a sign of appreciation for their efforts and to improve working conditions, the decision was made to build a modern production base. The new facility will significantly strengthen the enterprise’s material and technical capacity, create safer and more comfortable working conditions, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the quality of municipal services.

The total area of the land plot is 4.13 hectares, while the total building area will be 11,500 square meters.

The base will include production and repair workshops, hangars for specialized equipment, a technical salt warehouse, a waste transfer station, parking for special vehicles, as well as social, utility, and sports facilities.

The year 2025 marked a period of significant achievements and development for Tazalyk. A total of 62 units of specialized equipment were purchased, substantially renewing the vehicle fleet and increasing operational efficiency.

The number of Tazalyk clients has reached 1,041,828 people, indicating expanded service coverage and growing trust among Bishkek residents.

Construction of waste-sorting facilities has also begun in the city, representing an important step toward developing a separate waste collection system and improving the environmental situation.

The laying of the time capsule symbolized the start of a new stage in the development of Tazalyk and another step toward improving urban sanitation services and the quality of life in the capital.
