Bishkek's Tazalyk to receive 20 units of specialized equipment for winter

Tazalyk municipal enterprise will receive 20 units of equipment for the winter: 10combined road machines and 10 tractors. Zholdosh Chushtukov, director of the municipal enterprise, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the contract for the equipment was recently signed and its arrival is expected.

«We currently have 92 units of equipment that we use in the winter. Of these, 86 are ready, and we will have all the equipment ready for winter within two weeks. An additional 20 units will arrive. We are trying to renew our fleet annually, as the city has tripled in size,» the director stated.

He added that all employees have been provided with the necessary equipment and protective clothing.

It was previously reported that over 1,000 employees, including drivers, machine operators, and cleaners, are deployed to ensure smooth operation during the winter. All workers are provided with winter equipment and special clothing.
