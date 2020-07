Zhenishbek Abitov was appointed the new chief of the Internal Affairs Department of the Leninsky district of Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

He was previously the head of the Internal Affairs Department of Panfilov district of Chui region.

Former head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district, Madiyar Kuluev, was fired during the state of emergency allegedly for disobeying the order of the Commandant of Bishkek Almazbek Orozaliev.