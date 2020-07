Humanitarian cargo from Uzbekistan has arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The republic received the assistance in the framework of the agreements reached between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The humanitarian aid includes 50 sets of mobile oxygen concentrators and 100 sets for non-invasive mechanical ventilation devices with supplies.

The humanitarian cargo with a total weight of 8 tons was delivered by air in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards.