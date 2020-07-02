Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan asks to refrain from holding rallies

At the moment, it is necessary to refrain from holding rallies and gathering crowds of people. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, told at a press conference.

According to him, the epidemiological situation in the country remains difficult, so the political forces need to think more about the people, and not about their own benefits.

«The doctors are tired, they are sick. Even the vice prime minister is sick. We need to support each other. We understand everything and correctly perceive criticism. It is necessary to cast politics aside. Whatever it is, I ask politicians and the public not to hold rallies. Do not gather, it is dangerous,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The head of the Cabinet also asked the leaders of political parties not to gather crowds of people allegedly for the election campaign.