16:42
USD 78.69
EUR 88.40
RUB 1.12
English

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan asks to refrain from holding rallies

At the moment, it is necessary to refrain from holding rallies and gathering crowds of people. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, told at a press conference.

According to him, the epidemiological situation in the country remains difficult, so the political forces need to think more about the people, and not about their own benefits.

«The doctors are tired, they are sick. Even the vice prime minister is sick. We need to support each other. We understand everything and correctly perceive criticism. It is necessary to cast politics aside. Whatever it is, I ask politicians and the public not to hold rallies. Do not gather, it is dangerous,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The head of the Cabinet also asked the leaders of political parties not to gather crowds of people allegedly for the election campaign.
link: https://24.kg/english/158096/
views: 135
Print
Related
Kubatbek Boronov: All premiums will be paid to doctors by July 10
Prime Minister urges private medical centers to consult citizens for free
Kubatbek Boronov: As an officer I realize my duty to the people
#REaction 3.0 rally in Bishkek. Photoreport
#REaction 3.0 rally ends in Bishkek
#REaction peaceful march participants come to Ala-Too Square
#REaction 3.0: March participants move to parliament building
March for freedom of speech #REaction 3.0 begins in Bishkek
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges citizens to remain calm
Residents of Chui region hold rally in Bishkek demanding land transformation
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan
2 July, Thursday
15:43
Rospotrebnadzor delegation to hold consultations with Kyrgyz doctors Rospotrebnadzor delegation to hold consultations with...
15:36
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan asks to refrain from holding rallies
15:18
Work of suburban minibuses suspended in Chui region
15:09
Prime Minister urges private medical centers to consult citizens for free
15:03
At least 500 ventilators to be delivered from China to Kyrgyzstan