13:39
USD 78.69
EUR 88.40
RUB 1.12
English

Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan: All external assistance is strictly controlled

«All external assistance provided by donors to Kyrgyzstan is strictly taken into account and controlled,» Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Baktygul Jeenbaeva, said at a briefing today.

According to her, the use of funds is transparent. «Anyone interested in spending data can get information. If someone needs additional information or details, the Ministry of Finance is ready to provide data,» the minister said.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan has received $ 291.1 million from donors to support the budget. Most of this money has been spent on payment of salaries.
link: https://24.kg/english/158058/
views: 61
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan spends more than half of IMF and ADB loans on salaries
Arab Foundation donates 200 laptops to schools in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP renders assistance to Kyrgyzstan of $ 500,000 during COVID-19 pandemic
10 children's organizations receive 100,000 soms each in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy equips Dzheti-Oguz hospital with new X-ray machines
Kyrgyzstan expects to receive $ 462 million from international donors
$ 1.38 million to be allocated to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus
Agreement on assistance from International Development Association approved
Government of Kyrgyzstan allocates 122 million soms to support the needy
Businessmen render assistance to about 20,000 people in need in Kara-Suu
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
2 July, Thursday
13:27
Donors to provide funds for concessional lending to business Donors to provide funds for concessional lending to bus...
13:14
Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan: All external assistance is strictly controlled
13:09
Representative of U.S. Department of State tells about lifting visa restrictions
12:54
Body of man found in Big Chui Canal in Bishkek
12:05
Lawyer of Azimzhan Askarov draws up another statement to UN Committee