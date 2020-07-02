Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan: All external assistance is strictly controlled

«All external assistance provided by donors to Kyrgyzstan is strictly taken into account and controlled,» Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Baktygul Jeenbaeva, said at a briefing today.

According to her, the use of funds is transparent. «Anyone interested in spending data can get information. If someone needs additional information or details, the Ministry of Finance is ready to provide data,» the minister said.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan has received $ 291.1 million from donors to support the budget. Most of this money has been spent on payment of salaries.