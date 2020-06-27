01:18
Extraordinary meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan planned for June 30

An extraordinary plenary meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for June 30. Office of the Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the deputies, members of the government should take the oath at the extraordinary meeting. According to the regulations, the president should accept it. But Sooronbai Jeenbekov is in self-isolation after returning from Moscow.

The press service of the head of state still cannot say for sure when Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s self-isolation will end. According to preliminary data, its term expires tomorrow, on June 28.

A second test for coronavirus of Sooronbai Jeenbekov showed negative result.

Recall, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, being in the capital of Russia, refrained from participation in events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The decision was made, according to the algorithm of actions, in connection with detection of coronavirus in persons accompanying him.
