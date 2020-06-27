01:18
Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan to webcast its meetings live

Members of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan made a number of changes to their work regulations. Meetings of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda will be held using video conferencing.

Representatives of the CEC will even be able to vote online.

Videoconferencing will not be used, if the agenda includes an issue on which secret voting should be held or related to the signing of protocols on the voting results, election results, referendum and summary tables.

In addition, according to the amended rules, CEC members and invitees will be required to register before the meeting.

Earlier, Atyr Abdrakhmatova, a member of the CEC, demanded webcasting of the meetings not to put journalists, staff members and representatives of the election commission at risk of the infection.
