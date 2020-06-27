01:18
Central Election Commission schedules election of heads of rural administrations

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has scheduled the elections of a number of heads of executive bodies of local self-government, including those suspended earlier in connection with the epidemiological situation. The Central Election Commission reported.

The voting days are scheduled for June 30, July 1, July 13, July 15, and July 17.

The CEC decree instructs Tyup, Kara-Suu, Kochkor, Ysyk-Ata, At-Bashi, Sokuluk, Chui and Toktogul territorial election commissions, where elections will be held on these days, to take all necessary measures to ensure and comply with sanitary and epidemiological rules and protect health of citizens, namely, to disinfect the voting premises, make markings and ensure compliance with the distance of 1.5-2 meters between the participants of the electoral process, provide with sanitizers at the entrance and at the place of issue of ballots.

In addition, PEC members are required to measure the temperature by a non-contact thermometer and provide voters with disposable masks and gloves.

As the head of the Republican Emergency Response Center and the First Deputy Prime Minister Almazbek Baatyrbekov told 24.kg news agency, the heads of rural administrations and mayors are elected deputies, and taking into account that from 11 to 31 people are involved in the process, and the fact that the procedure will take not more than three hours, accordingly, it is possible to create conditions for distancing of participants.

He added that election of deputies to local councils has not yet been announced in 30 settlements because of the current epidemiological situation. «As for the elections to the Parliament: if the president announces them, the Ministry of Health will develop an algorithm, taking into account all sanitary standards,» Almazbek Baatyrbekov said.

However, the deputy Dastan Bekeshev offers to conduct election campaign online.
